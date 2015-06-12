WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 12 Seed company Monsanto Co has named Michiel de Jongh as president and general manager of its Winnipeg-based Canadian operations, effective June 1.

De Jongh was most recently Monsanto's business lead for Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.

He replaces Mike McGuire, who retired earlier this year, Monsanto said in a statement. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)