BRIEF-Michael Kors Holdings posts Q3 earnings per share $1.64
* Michael Kors Holdings Limited announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept 8 Monsanto Co. (MON.N) is working with a "handful" of farmers to rein in problems with corn pests that appear to be growing resistant to the company's popular corn seed product that is genetically engineered to protect against insect damage.
Recent news reports of resistance problems in top corn-producing states of Iowa and Illinois have fueled investor concerns. But Brett Begemann, Monsanto executive vice president, said Thursday that the resistance problems were not new, were not spreading, and were being addressed by the company. (Reporting by Carey Gillam)
* Lannett announces successful completion of ERP system extraction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Rauland-Borg was acquired for $340 million, plus a potential contingent payment of $30 million