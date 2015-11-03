Japanese retailer Seven & i to buy Sunoco assets for $3.3 bln
TOKYO, April 6 Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co said on Thursday it would buy most of Sunoco LP's convenience store and gasoline retail businesses for about $3.3 billion.
CHICAGO Nov 3 The Climate Corporation, a subsidiary of Monsanto Co., said Tuesday that it has signed definitive agreements to allow leading farm equipment maker Deere & Co. to acquire Climate's planting equipment business for an undisclosed sum.
The deal also allows near real-time data connections between certain John Deere farm equipment and Climate's high-tech farming platform, Climate FieldView. Climate will retain the Climate Fieldview's digital agriculture portfolio.
The deal is subject to regulatory approval, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, April 6 Unilever said on Thursday it will exit its shrinking spreads business, increase its margin targets, raise its dividend and review its dual-headed legal structure, as it aims to prove it can deliver near-term growth on its own, following its swift rejection in February of a takeover proposal by Kraft Heinz.
