(Releads, writes through with analyst, farmer comment)
By P.J. Huffstutter and Meredith Davis
CHICAGO Nov 3 Monsanto Co's Climate
Corp will sell its Precision Planting farm equipment business to
Deere & Co for an undisclosed sum, a move that
underscores how turmoil in the agriculture sector has made it
ripe for consolidation.
For Climate, a unit of the world's largest seed company, the
deal marks the latest push to shed businesses that are not
focused on either software or services, Climate President Mike
Stern said.
Deere, the world's largest farm equipment maker, hopes the
deal will create a revenue stream in retrofitting older
machinery to help offset slumping sales elsewhere.
With a glut of used farm equipment on the market and most
farmers not interested in buying new machinery due to soft
commodity prices, both companies are hoping the deal will tempt
farmers to update equipment and buy into new farm-data services.
Grain prices are hovering around five-year lows and farm
income is expected to tumble 21 percent this year, keeping a lid
on spending by farmers and putting pressure on companies across
the sector to consolidate and seek cost savings.
Tuesday's deal is Deere's second push into the
precision-planting equipment arena this week. On Monday, it
announced plans to acquire France-based Monosem. Monosem makes
farm equipment known as "precision planters, that use a
technologically advanced process in which farmers can specify
seed planting depths by crop row.
Last month, Deere entered a joint venture with DN2K to
create a software platform for agricultural advisers and
consultants.
One key for Climate in the deal is size: Deere controls
about 60 percent of the U.S. farm equipment market, according to
industry analysts.
Climate said it will have a multi-year, exclusive agreement
to move near real-time data between certain John Deere farm
equipment and Climate's farming software programs, Climate
FieldView.
Deere will take most of Precision Planting's equipment
business - which is built on a series of mechanical products
that attach to planters and other farm machinery. In addition,
the deal also gives Deere all of the company's hardware, sensors
and display systems.
Deere will also acquire the Precision Planting brand and
facilities and most of its product portfolio, spokesman Ken
Golden told Reuters.
Deere plans to run Precision Planting as an independent,
wholly owned subsidiary. Deere officials said the deal is
expected to close within 90 days, pending regulatory approval.
CUTTING COSTS
The deal also is part of a strategic shift for Monsanto,
which made its first major move into high-tech farming when it
bought Precision Planting for $250 million in 2012.
The seed giant is restructuring its operations to cut costs
in a slumping commodity market, company officials and industry
analysts say.
The American Farm Bureau Federation, the country's largest
farmer group, is monitoring industry moves toward consolidation
and will raise any concerns with regulators if its members are
impacted, its chief economist Bob Young told Reuters on Tuesday.
"We're going into a phase where there will be a fair amount
of consolidation at all levels: input suppliers, equipment
makers," Young said. "It won't surprise me to see some of that
go on within (equipment) dealerships as well. You may not like
it, but I don't know what you do to keep it from happening at
this stage."
For central Illinois farmer Steve Moffitt, having different
computer systems inside his tractor seamlessly working together
would be a relief.
"That is a big issue for us, to share data from one cloud to
another becomes tough sometimes," he said on a conference call
with Climate executives on Tuesday.
But other farmers feared the deal would slow future
innovations.
"Precision Planting was a very innovative company," said
Steve Pitstick, who farms about 2,600 acres of corn and soybeans
in Illinois. "When they were privately held, they were bringing
us two or three new things a year that were great.
"When Monsanto bought them, it was one or two new things a
year, and nothing that wowed. Now, I don't know what to expect."
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter and Meredith Davis in Chicago.
Additional reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Jo
Winterbottom and Cynthia Osterman)