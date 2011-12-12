PARIS Dec 12 A French farmer started
court proceedings on Monday against U.S. agricultural group
Monsanto, which he is suing for damages after inhaling a
weedkiller manufactured by the firm which was later prohibited
in France.
The trial opened in the southeastern French city of Lyon,
with a verdict expected on Feb. 13.
Grain grower Paul Francois, 47, says that inhaling
Monsanto's weedkiller Lasso in 2004, while he was cleaning the
tank of his sprayer, caused him to suffer faintness and meant he
had to go several times to hospital for neurological problems.
The farmer, who used to spray Lasso on some of his 400
hectares (988 acres) of land, says the U.S. firm did not
correctly detail Lasso's ingredients on its label.
He also blames it for continuing to sell a product that had
already been prohibited in Belgium, Britain and Canada at the
time. Lasso weedkiller was banned in France in 2007.
"We want the court to declare Monsanto responsible for the
harm and state that the requirement to provide product
information on the label was not respected," Francois Lafforgue,
the farmer's lawyer, said in court.
The farmer says traces of chemicals used in Lasso were found
in his urine and hair a year after he cleaned the tank.
But Monsanto's lawyer, Jean-Philippe Delsart, said it was
scientifically impossible to find traces of the product seven
months after inhalation.
He also said the farmer should have worn a mask.
Monsanto is embroiled in separate problems in France where
the government is trying to ban its controversial genetically
modified maize "MON 810", the only type of GMO corn allowed for
cultivation in the European Union.
(Reporting by Catherine Lagrange; Writing by Sybille de La
Hamaide, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)