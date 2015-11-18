ST. LOUIS Nov 18 Monsanto Co expects prices of glyphosate herbicide to rebound, but the world's largest seed company is not relying on increased prices to meet its forecasted long-term financial goals, Chief Financial Officer Pierre Courduroux said on Wednesday.

The company also expects gross profit margins in its corn and soybean seeds and traits business to grow by 5 to 7 percentage points by fiscal 2019 due to expected product upgrades and reduced costs and improving operations within its supply chain, he said at an investor day presentation. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in St. Louis, writing by Karl Plume in Chicago)