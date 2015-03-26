By Carey Gillam
| March 26
March 26 A World Health Organization group's
controversial finding that the world's most popular herbicide
"probably is carcinogenic to humans" was based on a thorough
scientific review and is a key marker in ongoing evaluations of
the product, the scientist who led the study said Thursday.
"There were several studies. There was sufficient evidence
in animals, limited evidence in humans and strong supporting
evidence showing DNA mutations ... and damaged chromosomes,"
Aaron Blair, a scientist emeritus at the National Cancer
Institute, said in an interview.
Blair chaired the 17-member working group of the WHO's
International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), which rocked
the agricultural industry on March 20 by classifying glyphosate
as "probably" cancer-causing.
Monsanto Co, which has built a $15 billion company
on sales of glyphosate-based Roundup herbicide and crops
genetically engineered to tolerate being sprayed with Roundup,
has demanded a retraction and explanation from WHO.
Monsanto officials have accused the IARC group of relying on
"junk science" and basing conclusion on politics rather than
sound science. Company officials say glyphosate has been proven
safe for decades.
"We are in the process of determining the best path
forward," Monsanto spokesman William Brennan said. "Monsanto
would like to understand how this conclusion could be reached
and how the IARC process differs from other scientific reviews."
But Blair said Thursday the classification is appropriate
based on current science. There have been hundreds of studies on
glyphosate, he said, with concerns about the chemical growing
over time. The IARC group gave particular consideration to two
major studies out of Sweden, one out of Canada and at least
three in the United States, he said.
He stressed that the group did not classify glyphosate as
definitely causing cancer.
"We looked at, 'Is there evidence that glyphosate causes
cancer?' and the answer is 'probably.' That is different than
yes," said Blair.
He said the scientific understanding of glyphosate impacts
is still evolving.
"It is different than smoking and lung cancer. We don't say
smoking probably causes cancer. We say it does cause cancer. At
one point we weren't sure, but now we are."
Blair said the criticism of his group's conclusion was not
surprising given the widespread use of glyphosate.
"These sorts of things are going to go on as evidence is
evaluated and scrutinized. That is what science is in
democracy."
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City, Missouri; Editing by
Richard Chang)