(Adds comment by Monsanto president, details on how panel will
work, background)
By Carey Gillam
July 14 Monsanto Co, whose Roundup
product is one of the world's most widely used herbicides, said
on Tuesday it has arranged for an outside scientific review of a
World Health Organization finding that the weed killer's key
ingredient probably causes cancer.
The WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC)
said in March that it had concluded that the ingredient, called
glyphosate, was probably carcinogenic after reviewing a range of
scientific literature.
Monsanto reacted to the finding by demanding a retraction,
labeling the findings by a team of international cancer
scientists as "junk science."
On Tuesday, Monsanto said it had hired Intertek Scientific &
Regulatory Consultancy to convene a panel of internationally
recognized scientific experts to review IARC's work. The experts
include medical doctors, cancer experts, and individuals with
doctoral degrees who are specialists in public health, the Creve
Coeur, Missouri-based company said.
Monsanto President Brett Begemann said his company is
confident in the safety of its herbicide products, and the
review is being done primarily to reassure consumers and others.
"It has created a lot of confusion," Begemann said of the
IARC cancer link finding. "This panel is going to review the
data thoroughly, and they are going to make their findings
available to everyone for review."
Monsanto said the process and the findings will be
independent and will be transparent. But the company said it
would be involved in providing information and data for the
review.
Farmers have been using glyphosate in increasing quantities
since Monsanto in the mid-1990s introduced crops genetically
engineered to withstand being sprayed with Roundup.
Genetically modified corn, soybeans and other crops branded
as "Roundup Ready" are popular because of the ease with which
farmers have been able to kill weeds. But weeds have developed
resistance to glyphosate, prompting farmers to use more
herbicide.
Agricultural use of glyphosate in 2012, the most recent year
for which data is available, was more than 283 million pounds
(128 million kg), up from 110 million pounds (50 million kg), in
2002, according to U.S. Geological Survey estimates.
The United States and other international regulatory bodies
have said glyphosate is safe when used as directed. But the WHO
cancer research unit's report found that several studies have
raised concerns about glyphosate and its health impacts.
(Reporting By Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)