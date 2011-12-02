Dec 1 Global agribusiness Monsanto Co's (MON.N)
corn that is engineered to kill insects may be losing its
effectiveness against rootworms in four states as the worms are
developing resistance to the insecticide, the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency said.
Based on reports from entomologists and documented cases of
crop damage, rootworms in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and
Nebraska are suspected of developing tolerance to the
insecticide, the EPA report said.
Monsanto's resistance monitoring program is inadequate, the
agency said in a document dated November 22.
EPA posted the document on a government website on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Gary
Hill)