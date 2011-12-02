Dec 1 Global agribusiness Monsanto Co's (MON.N) corn that is engineered to kill insects may be losing its effectiveness against rootworms in four states as the worms are developing resistance to the insecticide, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said.

Based on reports from entomologists and documented cases of crop damage, rootworms in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Nebraska are suspected of developing tolerance to the insecticide, the EPA report said.

Monsanto's resistance monitoring program is inadequate, the agency said in a document dated November 22.

EPA posted the document on a government website on Wednesday. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)