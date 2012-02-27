* Lawsuit against Monsanto dismissed, judge finds no injury
By Carey Gillam
Feb 27 A federal judge has ruled in favor
of global seed giant Monsanto Co, dismissing a lawsuit
brought by a consortium of U.S.
organic farmers and seed dealers who said their industry is at
risk from Monsanto's growing market strength.
U.S. District Court Judge Naomi Buchwald, for the Southern
District of New York, threw out the case brought by the Organic
Seed Growers and Trade Association (OSGATA) and dozens of other
plaintiff growers and organizations, criticizing the groups for
a "transparent effort to create a controversy where none
exists."
The Public Patent Foundation (PUBPAT) filed the suit last
March on behalf of more than 50 organizations challenging the
agricultural giant's patents on its genetically modified seeds.
The group wanted a ruling that would prohibit Monsanto from
suing the farmers or dealers if their organic seed becomes
contaminated with Monsanto's patented biotech seed germplasm.
But Judge Buchwald said Monsanto had not sued or even
started the process of suing anyone of the plaintiffs or anyone
in "similar stead."
"We're disappointed. We think the judge erred in her
ruling," said Jim Gerritsen, spokesman for the Organic Seed
Growers and Trade Association.
Daniel Ravicher, lead attorney for the plaintiffs, said
farmers stop growing certain crops to avoid being sued by
Monsanto and the court's refusal to protect those farmers was a
mistake.
"Her decision to deny farmers the right to seek legal
protection from one of the world's foremost patent bullies is
gravely disappointing," said Ravicher. "Her belief that farmers
are acting unreasonable when they stop growing certain crops to
avoid being sued by Monsanto for patent infringement should
their crops become contaminated maligns the intelligence and
integrity of those farmers."
Monsanto is the world's largest seed company and a leader is
development and marketing of genetically altered soybeans, corn
and other crops. The company has developed a reputation for
zealously defending its patents on its genetically altered
crops, which include patented "Roundup Ready" soybeans, corn and
cotton. The crops are favorites of U.S. farmers because of their
ability to withstand herbicide treatments.
Monsanto has filed 144 patent infringement lawsuits against
farmers between 1997 and April 2010, and won judgments
against farmers they claimed made use of their seed without
paying required royalties.
Many U.S. farmers have claimed that their fields were
inadvertently contaminated with Monsanto's biotech seeds without
their knowledge, and the issue has been a topic of concern for
not only farmers, but also companies that clean and handle seed.
But the court ruling said there was no likelihood that
Monsanto would pursue patent infringement cases against the
organic farmers, who have no interest in using the company's
patented seed products.
"This decision is a win for all farmers as it underscores
that agricultural practices such as ag biotechnology, organic
and conventional systems do and will continue to effectively
coexist in the agricultural marketplace," said Monsanto general
counsel David Snively.
"This ruling tore down a historic myth, which is commonly
perpetuated against our business by these plaintiffs and other
parties through the internet, noting that not only were such
claims unsubstantiated but, more importantly, they were
unjustified."
Monsanto has said that it is committed to never suing
farmers over the inadvertent presence of biotechnology traits in
their fields.
Judge Buchwald said in her ruling that Monsanto's promise
should be a source of comfort.
"Even were there credible threats of suit from
defendants, there is no evidence that plaintiffs are infringing
defendants' patents, nor have plaintiffs suggested when, if
ever, such infringement will occur," she wrote in her ruling.
The case is Organic Seed Growers and Trade Association et
al. v. Monsanto Company et al., No. 1:11-cv-2163-NRB.
