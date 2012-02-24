* Commits more than $90 million to settle lawsuits
* Says 2012 EPS reduced by estimated 5 cts a share
* Agrees to fund 30-year medical monitoring
* Agrees to fund $9 million to clean up homes
By Carey Gillam
Feb 24 Monsanto Co said on Friday
that it had settled a long-running legal battle with residents
of West Virginia who claimed they suffered environmental and
health problems tied to pollution from a former Monsanto
chemical plant.
St. Louis-based Monsanto, which has shifted from a
concentration in the chemical business to agricultural seeds,
said it would commit to more than $90 million in clean-up,
remediation and medical monitoring to resolve a series of class
action lawsuits involving a plant once located in Nitro, West
Virginia.
The settlement will result in a one-time charge to 2012
earnings of about 5 cents a share, the company said. Analysts
were expecting the company to earn $3.50 a share.
An initial fund of $21 million will be established for the
medical testing, with up to $63 million in additional funding
available.
Monsanto also agreed to pay an undisclosed amount of legal
fees owed the plaintiffs' attorneys for the seven-year court
battle.
Monsanto said it welcomed the settlement so that it could
maintain its focus on the global agricultural seeds business.
"These settlements ensure that both individual and community
concerns are addressed, and services are made available for the
people of Nitro," said Monsanto Vice President Scott Partridge.
Monsanto operated the Nitro, West Virginia, chemical plant
from 1934 to 2000. The plant was used to manufacture the
herbicide -- 2,4,5- trichlorophenoxyacacidic acid ("2,4,5-T") --
a compound used in "Agent Orange," which was used in the Vietnam
War.
Nitro residents who sued Monsanto alleged the company
disposed of dangerous dioxin waste by burning the materials in
open pits. They said the dioxin also contaminated soils.
The company had tried to argue that it was working as a
government contractor and therefore protected from certain
claims related to its waste disposal at that facility. But a
judge dismissed that argument earlier this year.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)