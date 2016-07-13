Health insurer Aetna's quarterly revenue rises about 5 pct
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
July 13 Seed company Monsanto Co, which rejected Bayer AG's buyout offer in May, is exploring various transactions, including the acquisition of BASF's agriculture-solutions unit, Bloomberg reported.
In return, BASF would likely receive newly issued shares in Monsanto, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/29xEtJd)
The discussions are at an early stage, and no final decisions have been made, the report said, citing the people. Talks with Bayer are continuing, sources told Bloomberg.
Monsanto's board is split over the merit of potential deals with rivals BASF and Bayer with some executives keen to remain independent and others preferring a takeover, Bloomberg reported, citing a source. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
FLORENCE, Italy Jan 31 Activity in offshore oil and gas fields is expected to pick up in 2018 and 2019 as companies revive investments after several years of low energy prices, Lorenzo Simonelli, chief executive of GE Oil and Gas told Reuters on Tuesday.