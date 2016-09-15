BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
PARIS, Sept 15 European Union anti-trust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday that farmers must continue to have a choice when buying seeds and pesticides after the merger between Bayer and Monsanto.
The German drug and crop chemical maker on Wednesday clinched a $66 billion takeover of U.S. seeds company Monsanto.
Vestager added that the agriculture market was already very concentrated with a small number of global players dominating the industry. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Richard Lough)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.