Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
BERLIN, July 19 Bayer said its sweetened $64 billion acquisition offer for Monsanto would not be subject to any financing conditions, responding to the U.S. seed company's rejection of its latest proposal on Tuesday.
Bayer said it was disappointed by Monsanto's rejection, saying the proposal offered immediate value to Monsanto shareholders.
"The revised all-cash offer is a compelling opportunity and represents immediate and certain value for Monsanto shareholders amid recent weak business performance and Monsanto's reduced mid-term outlook," Bayer said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by David Clarke)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."