BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
FRANKFURT May 23 Bayer's chief executive on Monday said the German drugmaker' s proposed bid for U.S. seeds maker Monsanto reflected Monsanto's full value, when asked whether a sweetened bid could be on the cards.
"We are putting forward a very, very full price, looking at what Monsanto brings to the table. So that is where we're at," CEO Werner Baumann told analysts in a conference call.
Bayer offered to buy Monsanto for $62 billion in cash, defying criticism from some of its own shareholders in a bid to grab the top spot in a fast-consolidating farm supplies industry. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
* CareTrust REIT Inc says acquired two seniors housing communities in Milwaukee metropolitan area for approximately $26.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: