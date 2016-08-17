BRIEF-Exactech reports divestiture of spine assets and restructuring charges
* Exactech announces divestiture of spine assets and restructuring charges
FRANKFURT Aug 17 U.S. seed giant Monsanto has given German suitor Bayer limited access to its books after turning down a sweetened $64-billion takeover offer last month, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
The parties have not yet signed a non-disclosure agreement, which would allow Bayer to conduct due diligence, but is rather giving Bayer a limited drip of information, the sources said.
Monsanto and Bayer declined to comment.
* Roche said to consider options for diabetes unit including sale- Bloomberg, citing sources
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Tuesday it lost more money than expected on the Obamacare individual insurance plans, one of the main pillars of the Affordable Care Act that President Donald Trump is working to "repeal and replace."