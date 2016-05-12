May 12 Germany's Bayer AG is exploring a bid for seed company Monsanto Co, Bloomberg reported.

Monsanto lost out to ChemChina in its bid to buy seeds and pesticides firm Syngenta last year.

State-owned ChemChina's deal for Syngenta and a merger between DuPont and Dow Chemical has dramatically changed the agricultural landscape in a matter of months.

Monsanto, which had a market value of about $40 billion as of Tuesday's close, declined to comment.

Bayer also declined to comment. (bloom.bg/1XmMYuR) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)