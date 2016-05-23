BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
FRANKFURT May 23 German drugs and pesticides group Bayer said it was confident that Monsanto would take a positive view of its $62 billion takeover proposal.
"We fully expect a positive answer of the Monsanto board of directors appreciating and acknowledging the keen interest of their shareholders to realise certain value and the benefit of an integrated offering that we can provide," Chief Executive Werner Baumann told journalists in a conference call, when asked whether Bayer would consider a hostile bid.
Baumann also said any combination of Monsanto and Bayer's Crop Science unit would be "under our full control and ownership". (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
* CareTrust REIT Inc says acquired two seniors housing communities in Milwaukee metropolitan area for approximately $26.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: