LONDON May 25 Bayer shareholder
Royal London Asset Management said on Wednesday that the German
company's bid for U.S. rival Monsanto made sense
strategically and that it would support a deal if it was priced
at around $130-$135 a share.
RLAM fund manager Andrea Williams said she would not,
however, like the board of Bayer to offer as much as $150 a
share.
Given other deals ongoing in the sector, there was no other
obvious buyer for Monsanto, she said in emailed comments to
Reuters. "(I) don't think a Chinese player would be allowed to
take Monsanto over so (Bayer) don't need to stretch the price,"
Williams said.
Monsanto on Tuesday rejected Bayer's initial $122 a share
bid, describing it as "incomplete and financially inadequate",
but said it was open to further talks.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel
Armstrong)