FRANKFURT May 23 Bayer shareholder
Union Investment, a German mutual fund company, said it was
bracing for Bayer paying more for Monsanto than what the
German drugmaker is currently proposing, stretching the limits
of what is acceptable.
"The price that has now been disclosed is at the upper limit
and it is just about economical," Frankfurt-based portfolio
manager Markus Manns told Reuters in a written statement. He
said the deal made sense strategically.
"Should (the price) rise further, which is to be assumed,
the takeover will become increasingly unattractive," he said.
Bayer earlier said it had made an offer to buy U.S. seeds
company Monsanto for $122 per share in cash, or a total value of
$62 billion including debt, to create the world's biggest
agricultural supplier.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)