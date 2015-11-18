ST. LOUIS Nov 18 Monsanto Co executives said Wednesday that they expect corn prices to rise in the year ahead, which will help the company reach its earnings forecast, but the majority of its growth will come from new products and expanding its reach in new markets.

The company also expects Chinese regulatory approval of its next-generation Roundup Ready 2 Xtend biotech soybean line in the "December timeframe," and has presold more than half of the seed it expects to sell for the upcoming U.S. planting season. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in St. Louis and Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)