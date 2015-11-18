(Adds quotes from executives, details on prices and forecasts,
background)
By P.J. Huffstutter
ST. LOUIS Nov 18 Monsanto Co expects
corn prices to rise in the year ahead, which will help the seeds
and agrochemical company reach its earnings forecast, executives
said on Wednesday.
But they added that the majority of its growth will come
from new products and expanding its reach to new markets.
Monsanto made its forecasts for corn amid a steep downturn
in commodities markets that have dragged crop prices to
multi-year lows, triggered belt-tightening among farmers and
unleashed a flurry of talk about consolidation in the
agricultural sector.
Monsanto expects corn prices will recover to $4.50 a bushel
in the next 8 to 12 months from less than $4 currently, sticking
to its forecast just a week after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture cut its price outlook for the marketing year to Aug.
31 by 15 cents a bushel to a range of $3.35 to $3.95 a bushel.
The company said if corn prices instead fall or fail to show
"modest improvement" from current levels, it would find "another
path" to hit its earnings per share (EPS) target, said Mike
Frank, vice president of Global Commercial.
He declined to disclose how the company would offset the
decline.
The company is maintaining its forecast for EPS of $5.10 to
$5.60 by fiscal year 2019.
Eighty percent of Monsanto's earnings over the next three to
four years are expected to be from innovation such as newly
developed products, according to presentations made on
Wednesday. The remaining 20 percent is tied to the price of
commodities like corn and soybeans.
"If the 20 percent doesn't happen, then we can grow about
$4," Frank said in an interview with Reuters. He later confirmed
that Monsanto was not changing its EPS guidance and was not
forecasting company performance based on specific commodity
prices.
(Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in St. Louis and Karl Plume in
Chicago; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)