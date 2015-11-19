(Corrects fiscal year in 5th paragraph, corrects 7th paragraph
to show $4 is additional earnings per share)
By P.J. Huffstutter
ST. LOUIS Nov 18 Monsanto Co expects
corn prices to rise next year, which will help the seeds and
agrochemical company reach its earnings forecast, executives
said on Wednesday.
But they added that the majority of its growth will come
from new products and expanding its reach to new markets.
Monsanto made its forecasts for corn amid a steep downturn
in commodities markets that have dragged crop prices to
multi-year lows, triggered belt-tightening among farmers and
unleashed a flurry of talk about consolidation in the
agricultural sector.
Monsanto expects corn prices will recover to $4.50 a bushel
in the next 8 to 12 months from less than $4 currently, sticking
to its forecast just a week after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture cut its price outlook for the marketing year to Aug.
31 by 15 cents a bushel to a range of $3.35 to $3.95 a bushel.
The company is maintaining its forecast for EPS of $5.10 to
$5.60 by fiscal year 2016, said Mike Frank, vice president of
Global Commercial.
Eighty percent of Monsanto's earnings over the next three to
four years are expected to be from innovation such as newly
developed products, according to presentations made on
Wednesday. The remaining 20 percent is tied to the price of
commodities like corn and soybeans.
The non-commodities part of Monsanto's business would be
expected to yield roughly an additional $4 in earnings per share
on top of current earnings by fiscal 2019, Frank said. "If the
20 percent doesn't happen, then we can grow about $4," he said.
If corn prices fall or fail to show "modest improvement"
from current levels, Monsanto would find "another path" to hit
its earnings per share (EPS) target.
Frank did not disclose how the company would offset the
difference in expected results from commodities. He said
Monsanto was not forecasting company performance based on
specific commodity prices.
Monsanto also said it expects regulatory approval by top
importer China of its next-generation Roundup Ready 2 Xtend
biotech soybean line in the "December timeframe." The company
has presold more than half of the seed it expects to sell for
the upcoming U.S. planting season.
It expects U.S. farmers to plant its new soybeans in 3
million acres next spring, growing by 2019 to about two-thirds
of all U.S. soybean acreage, which was about 83 million this
year.
Monsanto is looking at "select M&A" possibilities,
particularly in agrochemicals intended to fight insects and
plant disease, said Chief Technology Officer Robb Fraley.
Products such as insecticides or fungicides would need to work
with Monsanto's existing portfolio of pest management products,
he said.
(Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in St. Louis and Karl Plume in
Chicago; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Grant McCool and Bernard
Orr)