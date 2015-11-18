ST. LOUIS Nov 18 Monsanto Co's
long-term growth plans, which include new crop-boosting
technologies and expansion into new markets, relies heavily on
data science, the "glue that holds the pieces together," Chief
Executive Hugh Grant said on Wednesday.
The world's largest seed company is also "very bullish" on
its push into microbials, subsoil microbes that the world's
largest seed maker believes can push crop yields higher, he said
at the company's investor day gathering in St. Louis.
(Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in St. Louis, writing by Karl
Plume in Chicago)