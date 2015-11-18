(Adds CEO comment, company background)
ST. LOUIS Nov 18 Monsanto Co's
long-term growth plans, which include new crop-boosting
technologies and expansion into new markets, relies heavily on
data science, the "glue that holds the pieces together," Chief
Executive Hugh Grant said on Wednesday.
The world's largest seed company is also "very bullish" on
its push into microbials, microbe-based products that it
believes can help drive crop yields higher, he said.
His comments at the company's investor day gathering in St.
Louis highlighted two recent moves: a partnership with enzyme
maker Novozymes in 2013 and its nearly $1 billion
purchase of data science company The Climate Corporation in the
same year.
Monsanto's stock slumped this year as core profit drivers -
glyphosate and seed traits - have shown signs of strain and
after the company abandoned its $45 billion bid to buy rival
seedmaker Syngenta AG in August.
Monsanto is now trying to reposition itself as a business
built on data science and services as well as a chemicals, seeds
and genetic traits company.
It aims to boost gross profit by $3.5 billion by fiscal year
2019 by expanding its South America-focused Intacta soybean
business, launching its Xtend soybeans business, developing new
corn hybrids and expanding in new and existing markets.
"We're going to be sensible, we're going to be disciplined
and we're going to be focused. But this only makes sense if we
have additional layers of growth," Grant said.
Monsanto shares were up 1.3 percent at $95.60 on Wednesday
afternoon.
(Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in St. Louis, writing by Karl
