BRIEF-Rapier Gold announces private placement for aggregate proceeds of up to $2.5 mln
* Rapier Gold Inc announces private placement to continue exploration programs at pen gold project
Oct 3 Global agribusiness group Monsanto Co posted a fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday, as expected, amid a seasonally sluggish sales period.
Shares slumped in premarket trade after Monsanto said its sales overall totaled $2.11 billion for the quarter ended Aug. 31, down from $2.25 billion a year before, as corn seeds and trait sales declined year to year.
Monsanto, the world's largest seed company and a developer of genetically engineered corn, soybeans, and other crops, posted a quarterly loss of 44 cents a share on an ongoing basis that excludes one-time items, worse than the loss of 22 cents a share a year before but in line with analysts' expectations.
On a net basis, the company lost $229 million, or 42 cents a share, for the quarter, compared with a loss of $112 million, or 21 cents a share, a year before. The company projected 2013 ongoing and as-reported earnings per share of $4.18 to $4.32. Analysts had been looking for earnings of up to $4.38 per share.
* Rapier Gold Inc announces private placement to continue exploration programs at pen gold project
* Funds responding to FCA interim review of sector (Recasts, adds Investment Association response)
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 European Union data protection watchdogs said on Monday they were still concerned about the privacy settings of Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system despite the U.S. company announcing changes to the installation process.