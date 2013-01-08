* Shares rise on improved outlook, stronger profit
* Company cites Latin American sales, U.S. seed orders
* Ongoing EPS of 62 cents, above 37 cents analysts expected
By Carey Gillam
Jan 8 Monsanto Co, the world's largest
seed company, said on Tuesday that expansion efforts in Latin
America are paying off, adding to the company's strength in the
U.S. market and helping it capture surprisingly strong profits.
Monsanto has been pushing for deeper penetration of its corn
seed products in Latin America and said it was seeing good
progress on upgrading offerings in Brazil and Argentina. In
particular, sales of corn engineered both to tolerate
weed-killing treatments and to protect the plant from pests are
expanding rapidly in both countries, the company said.
"The Latin American opportunity is tracking very well," said
Monsanto Chairman Hugh Grant.
The growth in Latin America, along with early U.S. spring
seed sales and strong herbicide sales, helped Monsanto raise its
earnings outlook for fiscal 2013 on Tuesday and delivered
surprisingly strong first-quarter results.
Shares rose nearly 3 percent after the developer of
genetically engineered corn, soybeans and other crops said it
was aiming for $4.30 to $4.40 per share on an ongoing basis in
fiscal 2013, up from its previous guidance of $4.18 to $4.32 per
share. If achieved, it would mark the third straight year of
ongoing earnings growth.
The guidance fell shy of analysts' estimates, but still was
applauded. On average, analysts were looking for $4.43 a share
for fiscal 2013 guidance, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The guidance excludes what could be 20 cents to 25 cents of
earnings contribution from soybean sales in Brazil, as the
company is involved in a dispute there over collection of
royalties on its patented "Roundup Ready" herbicide-resistant
soybeans.
Monsanto said Tuesday it has been meeting with grower groups
in Brazil to try to forge an agreement even as its legal dispute
with the government over royalty collection continues. The
company wants to resolve the issue before it launches a new
"Intacta" soybean.
Intacta beans are genetically altered not only to tolerate
Roundup herbicide, but to also protect plants from harmful worms
and to offer increased yields.
"If completed, an agreement may include some near-term
trade-offs but would set the stage for Monsanto and these grower
organizations to focus on a successful Intacta launch that
maintains the integrity of a collection system and has all
growers fairly paying for the use of Intacta," Grant said.
Brazil, the world's No. 2 soybean producer, is one of
Monsanto's fastest-growing and most important markets after the
United States and demand for soybeans in Brazil has increased
sharply.
Monsanto said corn seed and generic trait sales in Latin
America and in the United States were key to a total jump in
sales of 21 percent, to $2.9 billion for the quarter, a surge
that even surprised Monsanto, Grant said.
The company expects U.S. acreage planted with both its
leading corn and soybean products to expand this year, officials
said, as the pace of U.S. seed orders exceeds last year's.
Monsanto said it expects U.S. farmers to plant 36 million to
38 million acres with its key corn seed products, up from 27
million acres in 2012. Company officials reiterated expectations
for a total of about 96 million acres planted by U.S. farmers
with corn.
Monsanto said it expects U.S. farmers to plant about 39
million to 41 million acres with its Genuity Roundup Ready 2
Yield soybeans, up from 32 million acres in 2012. The company
has said it sees total soybean planting in the United States
this spring at about 76 million acres or more.
"The bottom line is our order book is strong," Grant told
analysts in a conference call.
Total sales of corn seeds and genetic traits rose 27 percent
to $1.1 billion in the first quarter compared with a year
earlier.
Soybean sales, conversely, fell to $231 million, down 4.5
percent. Sales for cotton, vegetable seeds and all other crop
seeds and genetic traits were lower for the quarter.
Monsanto's sales of herbicide and other crop, lawn and
garden chemicals were up nearly 31 percent to $1.2 billion,
largely due to strong pricing and other favorable market
dynamics, the company said.
PIPELINE OF NEW PRODUCTS
Monsanto also said Tuesday that it has a record number of
projects in its research and development pipeline and is
positioned to launch a major new technology every year through
the end of this decade.
The moves come after a devastating U.S. drought last summer
crippled crop production in many areas and as farmers around the
globe are struggling to produce more food for a growing
population. The company is focusing on improving weed and insect
resistance in its crops and on improving yield, including under
dire conditions like the historic drought that hit U.S. crops
last summer. Commercial sales of the company's new "DroughtGard"
corn begin this year.
The company is moving forward on new dicamba-tolerant
soybeans, as well as beans with resistance to root rot disease,
and it is enhancing insect control for corn and pushing forward
on a wheat with improved yield capability, officials said.
The dicamba-tolerant soybeans are seen as a critical move
for Monsanto, as its core Roundup Ready crops lose their appeal
due to growing weed resistance to Roundup herbicide.
The company is also deploying a "steady wave" of new
vegetable products ranging from disease-resistant cucumbers to
broccoli that is easier to harvest and has improved appearance
on store shelves. The company hopes to launch the broccoli this
year in the United Kingdom.
Overall, the company earned $339 million, or 63 cents a
share, versus $126 million, or 23 cents a share, a year earlier.
On an ongoing basis, the company earned 62 cents a share in
the first quarter that ended Nov. 30, well above the 37 cents a
share expected by analysts.
Monsanto's shares were up 2.7 percent, or $2.59, at $98.53
in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.