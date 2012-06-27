* Reaffirms mid-teens EPS growth target

* Ongoing oper EPS $1.63, tops view $1.60

* Corn seed and traits sales jump 35 pct (Add details, background)

By Carey Gillam

June 27 Global agribusiness Monsanto Co posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as net revenue grew 17 percent on gains in sales of seeds and genetic traits and its chemicals business.

Sales of corn seed and genetic traits jumped 35 percent in the third quarter, while soybean sales rose 15 percent.

Monsanto post quarterly earnings of $1.63 a share on an ongoing basis that excludes one-time items, better than the $1.60 expected by analysts, and up from $1.28 a year earlier.

The company earned $1.74 per share on a net basis, versus $1.28 a year earlier.

Monsanto, the world's largest seed company and a developer of genetically engineered corn, soybeans, and other crops, reaffirmed its full-year ongoing EPS forecast to a range of $3.65 to $3.70 per share.

The full-year 2012 EPS forecast on a net basis is expected from $3.73 to $3.78. The company said 2013 should see mid-teens earnings growth over that base. (Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)