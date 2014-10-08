(Adds mixed trade in shares, details on financials, company
executive comments)
By Carey Gillam
Oct 8 Monsanto Co, the world's largest
seed company, reported a narrower fourth-quarter loss on
Wednesday and said it sees continued growth in the new fiscal
year on sales of corn and soybean seeds.
Monsanto, known for its genetically engineered corn,
soybeans and other crops as well as the popular Roundup
herbicide, forecast earnings in a range of $5.75 to $6.00 per
share for the 2015 year. Analysts were expecting $6.03.
Monsanto's stock was up 0.3 percent in volatile trade near
midday as company executives laid out plans for growth and
investments in new business units for the 2015 fiscal year
despite a "more challenging" environment for global commodities.
"We're able to commit to strong growth today and at the same
time step up significant, incremental investments to unlock
future growth," Monsanto Chief Executive Hugh Grant said on a
conference call with analysts.
Monsanto said profits will be affected by increasing
investments in new technology platforms in 2015. The will pour
$350 million into a new farm data business unit, Climate Corp,
and other emerging business units. In 2014, those investments
totaled $150 million.
Edward Jones analyst Matt Arnold said that even with grain
prices depressed, Monsanto's premium seed products should
continue to be popular with farmers, he said.
"We think that fiscal '15 can play out reasonably well, even
in a pretty challenging agricultural environment," Arnold said.
Monsanto sees flat to lower key U.S. and Latin America corn
seed plantings for 2015, while drought in Australia will hurt
cotton sales. But those elements should be offset by upgrades
and expansion of soybean products, officials said.
NARROWER LOSS
Quarterly revenue totaled $2.6 billion, up from $2.2 billion
a year ago. Its fourth quarter loss narrowed to $156 million, or
31 cents a share, from $249 million, or 47 cents a share, a year
earlier. The most recent quarter included a charge of 4 cents
per share related to an environmental settlement.
The loss on an ongoing basis was 27 cents a share, slightly
worse than the 24 cent loss that analysts expected, according to
a survey by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales of corn seeds and genetic traits remained a key
driver, totaling $630 million for the quarter, up from $618
million a year ago.
Soybean seed and trait sales came to $199 million for the
quarter, up from $87 million a year earlier.
The agricultural productivity business unit, which includes
Roundup herbicide, reported net sales of $1.25 billion, up from
$1 billion a year earlier. The Roundup business is expected to
soften in 2015, Monsanto officials said.
Net sales for the full year totaled $15.9 billion, up 7
percent from 2013, helped in part by record soybean sales of
$2.1 billion for the year.
Monsanto reported 2014 ongoing earnings of $5.23 a share. In
June, it forecast $5.10 to $5.20 a share.
The stock was up 0.3 percent to $108.09. Shares fell as low
as $105.76, and as high as $110 during the session.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Meredith Mazzilli)