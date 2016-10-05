Oct 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company
Monsanto Co, which agreed last month to be bought by
Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a
smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday, helped by higher corn seed
volumes and lower expenses.
The net loss attributable to Monsanto narrowed to $191
million, or 44 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Aug.
31 from $495 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales of the company, known for its genetically
engineered corn, soybean and the Roundup herbicide, rose 8.8
percent to $2.56 billion.
Monsanto did not offer any update on potential divestitures
related to the Bayer deal.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago and Arathy S Nair in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)