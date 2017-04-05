April 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company
Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by
Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a 28.7
percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for
soybean and corn seeds.
Net profit attributable to Monsanto rose to $1.37 billion,
or $3.09 per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 28, from
$1.06 billion, or $2.41 per share, a year earlier.
Monsanto, best known for its Roundup herbicide and its
genetically-engineered corn and soybean seeds, said net sales
rose 12 percent to $5.07 billion.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)