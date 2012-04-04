April 4 Global agribusiness company Monsanto Co
posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on
Wednesday, and said early planting in the United States and a 15
percent jump in sales would boost its full-year outlook.
Monsanto, which is the world's largest seed company, said it
set a record for its seeds and genomics unit, driving net income
for the second quarter to $1.2 billion, up from $1 billion a
year before.
Diluted earnings per share came in at $2.24 cents versus
$1.88 a year ago. Earnings per share from continuing operations
totaled $2.28, up from $1.87 a year ago and above the $2.12
expected by analysts.
