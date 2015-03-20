By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, March 20 The world's most widely-used
weed killer can "probably" cause cancer, the World Health
Organization said on Friday.
The WHO's cancer arm, the International Agency for Research
on Cancer (IARC), said glyphosate, the active ingredient in the
Monsanto Co herbicide Roundup, was "classified as
probably carcinogenic to humans".
It also said there was "limited evidence" that glyphosate
was carcinogenic in humans for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Monsanto, the world's largest seed company, said scientific
data do not support the conclusions and called on the WHO to
hold an urgent meeting to explain the findings.
"We don't know how IARC could reach a conclusion that is
such a dramatic departure from the conclusion reached by all
regulatory agencies around the globe," Philip Miller, Monsanto's
vice-president of global regulatory affairs, said in a
statement.
Concerns about glyphosate on food have been a hot topic of
debate in the United States recently, and contributed to the
passage in Vermont last year of the country's first mandatory
labeling law for foods that are genetically modified.
The U.S. government says the herbicide is considered safe.
In 2013, Monsanto requested and received approval from the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency for increased tolerance levels
for glyphosate.
Glyphosate is mainly used on crops such as corn and soybeans
that are genetically modified to survive it.
The weed killer has been detected in food, water and in the
air after it has been sprayed, according to the report from the
WHO agency. However, glyphosate use is generally low in and near
homes where the general public would face the greatest risk of
exposure, the report said.
The evidence for the WHO's conclusion was from studies of
exposure, mostly agricultural, in the United States, Canada, and
Sweden that were published since 2001.
Carcinogens are substances that can lead to cancer under
certain levels of exposure.
