PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHICAGO May 10 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co on Tuesday cut its forecast for 2016 U.S. plantings of its newly launched Roundup Ready 2 Xtend soybeans as the European Union has not yet approved the genetically modified variety.
The company expects less than 2 million U.S. acres to be planted with the soybeans, down from earlier forecasts for 3 million acres, the company said in a release. (Reporting by Karl Plume)
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.
Feb 2 Lockheed Martin Corp did not turn to Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump's former campaign manager, and his lobbying firm to steer through the cost dispute around the F-35 fighter plane, a company spokesman said.