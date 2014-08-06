Aug 6 U.S. regulators on Tuesday said they are
leaning toward approval of a new line of herbicide-tolerant
crops developed by Monsanto Co even though they could
increase problematic weed resistance for farmers.
Under the draft "environmental impact statement" (EIS) by
the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health
Inspection Service (APHIS), the agency said its analysis shows
the new genetically modified cotton and soybean plants should be
approved.
St. Louis-based Monsanto, said the APHIS move was "a
noteworthy sign of progress."
"It is an important step in the regulatory process and we
are encouraging farmers to urge APHIS to complete this action as
soon as possible," Michelle Vigna, Monsanto's product manager,
said in a statement.
Monsanto developed the new soybeans and cotton to resist a
new herbicide that combines dicamba and glyphosate and which
Monsanto is branding as Roundup Xtend. The "Roundup Ready Xtend
crop system" is aimed at combating the millions of acres of
weeds that have grown resistant to Monsanto's glyphosate-based
Roundup, which has been used extensively on the company's
biotech corn, soybeans and cotton.
APHIS also on Tuesday issued a final EIS for genetically
altered corn and soybean plants developed by Dow AgroSciences, a
unit of Dow Chemical. That EIS also states that the
agency intends to approve the products. APHIS has already said
in January that it was leaning toward approval for Dow's
products.
Dow has developed what it calls Enlist corn and soybeans
that resist a new herbicide developed by Dow that includes both
glyphosate and 2,4-D.
A final decision is expected after a 30-day public review
period, the agency said.
American farmers are "one step closer to obtaining a
critical tool needed to manage resistant and hard-to-control
weeds," Dow said in a statement.
Both Monsanto's and Dow's new cropping systems have seen
regulatory decisions delayed by intense opposition from many
consumer, environmental and farmer groups who say there are a
host of concerns with both products.
The groups say using more herbicides on weeds will only
increase weed resistance over the long term. And increased
herbicide use also brings increased risks of health problems and
environmental pollution, they say.
"We are outraged," said Marcia Ishii-Eiteman, senior
scientist with the Pesticide Action Network North America.
"Despite all of this public outcry, what these decisions show is
that USDA is much more interested in working with Dow and
Monsanto and getting their products to market than in protecting
the public."
In its statement about Monsanto's new products issued
Tuesday, APHIS said farmers would see benefits, but acknowledged
there also would likely be "an increased chance of the
development of weeds resistant to dicamba."
The draft EIS for Monsanto's products will be available for
a 45-day public review and comment period, APHIS said.
Alongside the USDA/APHIS regulatory process, the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is concluding its
concurrent review of the related herbicides.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; editing by Andrew
Hay)