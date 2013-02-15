UPDATE 2-Suez targets industrial water with $3.4 bln GE Water deal
* Industrial water sector bigger than municipal market (Adds detail on other bidder, finance)
LONDON Feb 15 Fashion retailer Monsoon Accessorize on Friday named ex-Dixons chief executive and former retail head at Apple Inc John Browett as its new CEO.
Browett left Dixons for Apple last year having turned around the UK electricals retailer's fortunes, but lasted just six months as head of the iPad maker's retail arm, making a surprising exit in October.
He will join Monsoon Accessorize on March 4 and oversee worldwide operations which include 1,053 stores in 74 countries, over 380 of which are in the UK and Ireland.
The privately-owned group sells clothes as well as inexpensive jewellery and handbags. It had been looking for a new chief executive since May last year.
Prior to his stint at Dixons, Browett had been chief executive of Tesco's successful online shopping site.
* Industrial water sector bigger than municipal market (Adds detail on other bidder, finance)
SAN LUIS POTOSI, Mexico, March 8 The Mexican state that the Ford Motor Co abandoned after Donald Trump's election is courting Asian manufacturers to make up for the loss, but clearing up uncertainty over the future of NAFTA will be key to attracting new investment, its governor said.
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 8 Investors pumped up their risk in the latest week, delivering U.S.-based stock funds their fifth straight week of net cash, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. Stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the United States attracted $9.1 billion, while bond funds gathered $9.7 billion, the trade group's data showed. The data covers the week ended March 1, which was capped by a buying spree that pushed the Dow