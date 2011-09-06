HONG KONG, Sept 6 Monsoon Capital, which managed
$1.6 billion before the financial crisis triggered major
redemptions, is banking on quant-driven strategies to regain
lost ground following strong performance in its Asia Pacific
hedge fund, founder Gautam Prakash said.
Quant fund managers follow a set of mathematical techniques
to evaluate risk, pricing and timing in financial markets,
unlike those following fundamental and technical analysis that
largely depend on subjective calls.
The Monsoon Asia Pacific Systematic Program, a $15 million
managed futures fund using quant techniques to trade index
futures in eight regional markets, was up 17.5 percent in August
according to investor letter seen by Reuters. The fund has
gained 51.5 percent since November 2010 launch.
By comparison, the MSCI Asia-Pacific index
was down 8.6 percent in August.
"The quant approach is the way we are trying to revive the
fortunes of the firm," Prakash, who founded the firm in 2004
told Reuters in an interview.
The firm's assets had plunged by 90 percent to $150 million
in fourteen months to March 2009 after the financial crisis
wiped out trillions of dollars from stock markets globally and
panicked investors rushed to redeem from funds.
It now manages $400 million, including $70 million in two
quant funds.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by David Chance)