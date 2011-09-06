HONG KONG, Sept 6 Monsoon Capital, which managed $1.6 billion before the financial crisis triggered major redemptions, is banking on quant-driven strategies to regain lost ground following strong performance in its Asia Pacific hedge fund, founder Gautam Prakash said.

Quant fund managers follow a set of mathematical techniques to evaluate risk, pricing and timing in financial markets, unlike those following fundamental and technical analysis that largely depend on subjective calls.

The Monsoon Asia Pacific Systematic Program, a $15 million managed futures fund using quant techniques to trade index futures in eight regional markets, was up 17.5 percent in August according to investor letter seen by Reuters. The fund has gained 51.5 percent since November 2010 launch.

By comparison, the MSCI Asia-Pacific index was down 8.6 percent in August.

"The quant approach is the way we are trying to revive the fortunes of the firm," Prakash, who founded the firm in 2004 told Reuters in an interview.

The firm's assets had plunged by 90 percent to $150 million in fourteen months to March 2009 after the financial crisis wiped out trillions of dollars from stock markets globally and panicked investors rushed to redeem from funds.

It now manages $400 million, including $70 million in two quant funds. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by David Chance)