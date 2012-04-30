Hudson's Bay makes takeover approach to Macy's - WSJ
Feb 3 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach to U.S. department store chain Macy's Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
April 30 Coca-Cola Co is in talks to buy energy drink maker Monster Beverage Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
An acquisition of Monster, which has a market capitalization of more than $11 billion, would be the largest brand acquisition for Coca-Cola, according to the paper.
A Monster spokeswoman said it is the company's policy not to comment on rumors.
A spokesman for Coca-Cola was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* Hudson's Bay makes takeover approach to Macys - CNBC, citing DJ
* Apple Hospitality Reit acquires courtyard by Marriott fort worth historic stockyards