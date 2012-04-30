April 30 Coca-Cola Co is in talks to buy energy drink maker Monster Beverage Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

An acquisition of Monster, which has a market capitalization of more than $11 billion, would be the largest brand acquisition for Coca-Cola, according to the paper.

A Monster spokeswoman said it is the company's policy not to comment on rumors.

A spokesman for Coca-Cola was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)