Oct 27 Online recruiter Monster Worldwide Inc
posted a profit for the third quarter, partly driven by
strong performance at its global careers business.
The company, which runs the Monster.com recruiting website,
posted a quarterly net income of $31.8 million, or 26 cents a
share, compared with a net loss of $5.7 million, or 5 cents a
share, a year ago.
Revenue rose to $259 million from $228.8 million.
The year-ago revenue included $14 million of sales from the
arbitrage lead generation business which Monster no longer
engages in.
(Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)