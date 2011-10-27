* Says clients deterring from hiring extra staff

By Fareha Khan

Oct 27 Monster Worldwide Inc warned of a weak fourth quarter, capping a year of heightened economic uncertainty that has deterred businesses from hiring extra staff.

Shares of the online recruiter, which runs the Monster.com recruiting website, fell as much as 11 percent on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has dropped precipitously this year -- down 64 percent from its 3 1/2-year highs in early January.

Monster's lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit forecast follows warnings from the world's No. 2 jobs company Randstad and ManpowerGroup , both of which get a large chunk of their business from Europe.

The staffing sector, which is generally seen as a barometer for economic health, has been hit by a slowdown in Europe triggered by the ballooning sovereign debt crisis.

"In September, particularly in Europe and United States, we started to see a slowdown in business activity which has continued into October," Chief Executive Sal Iannuzzi told Reuters.

"Our fourth-quarter outlook reflects significantly greater uncertainty in the global economy," the company, which gets about a third of its revenue from Europe, said in a statement.

New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell modestly last week but a closely followed trend reading edged higher, pointing to ongoing weakness in the nation's labor market.

SOCIAL NETWORK

Monster Worldwide, which was founded in 1994, forecast fourth-quarter profit of 11-15 cents a share, compared with 17 cents a share, estimated by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

CEO Iannuzzi added that hiring in certain areas such as blue collar jobs has been sluggish through the year, and expects this trend to continue into the end of the year.

The company expects fourth-quarter bookings, an indicator of future revenue, to be about flat.

Monster is also facing increasing competition from social networking sites such as LinkedIn Corp , which are making life tougher for online job boards.

Monster said its Facebook application BeKnown -- which allows users to separate their personal and professional contacts and improve job-oriented networking -- is steadily gaining momentum.

Monster also authorized a share repurchase program of up to $250 million of the company's stock.

For the third quarter, Monster reported an adjusted profit of 13 cents a share, beating market estimates by a cent.

Monster shares were trading down 4 percent at $8.59 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The broader S&P 500 index was up 2.38 percent, while the Thomson Reuters G7 Employment Services was up 3 percent. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)