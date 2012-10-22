Oct 22 Monster Beverage Corp shares
fell 10 percent on Monday after news that it is being sued by
the family of a 14-year-old teenager who died after drinking two
cans of its Monster Energy drink.
The family of teenager Anais Fournier filed a lawsuit on
Friday against Monster for failing to warn about the product's
dangers.
According to the suit, filed in California Superior Court in
Riverside, Fournier died Dec. 23, 2011 from "caffeine toxicity"
after drinking two 24-ounce cans of Monster Energy on
consecutive days.
A spokeswoman for Monster was not immediately available to
comment.
Monster shares fell 10.2 percent, to $47.87 on the Nasdaq in
afternoon trade following media reports about the lawsuit.
(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)