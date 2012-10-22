* Monster being sued by family of 14-year old girl who died
* US says probing 5 deaths for links to Monster energy drink
* Monster says unaware of any fatality caused by its drinks
* Shares end down more than 14 percent
By Martinne Geller and David Morgan
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Oct 22 The U.S. Food and
Drug Administration said on Monday that it was investigating
reports of five deaths that may be associated with Monster
Beverage Corp's namesake energy drink, and the
company's shares fell more than 14 percent.
Monster is also being sued by the family of a 14-year-old
Maryland girl with a heart condition who died after drinking two
cans of its Monster energy drink in a 24-hour period.
Monster said it does not believe its drinks are "in any way
responsible" for the girl's death.
The energy drink market is dominated by Monster and Austrian
company Red Bull, but it also includes beverages made by
Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo.
The lawsuit and reports of other deaths that may be
associated with energy drinks illustrate safety concerns
surrounding the highly caffeinated beverages that are especially
popular with young people. They could also embolden the
industry's critics, including two U.S. senators and the New York
attorney general.
"I don't think they are going to ban energy drinks," said
Morningstar analyst Thomas Mullarkey. "The question arises
whether or not it gives them more firepower for increased
regulation."
That could mean more extensive labeling requirements or age
restrictions, Mullarkey said. He added that the negative
headlines also made Monster a less attractive takeover target.
"This really reduces the likelihood that Coke would want to
acquire Monster," Mullarkey said. Sources told Reuters in April
that the two companies had discussed a possible deal as recently
as last year.
CONCERNS NOT NEW
The family of Anais Fournier sued Monster on Friday for
failing to warn about the product's dangers.
The lawsuit, filed in California Superior Court in
Riverside, said that after drinking two 24-ounce cans of Monster
Energy on consecutive days Fournier went into cardiac arrest.
She was placed in an induced coma and died six days later on
Dec. 23, 2011.
The lawsuit said Fournier died from "cardiac arrhythmia due
to caffeine toxicity" that complicated an existing heart valve
condition related to a disorder called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.
The two drinks together contained 480 milligrams of
caffeine, the equivalent of 14 12-ounce cans of Coca-Cola,
according to the lawsuit.
"Monster is unaware of any fatality anywhere that has been
caused by its drinks," the company said in a statement, adding
that it intended to vigorously defend itself against the
lawsuit.
On Monday, FDA spokeswoman Shelly Burgess said the agency
had received reports of five deaths and one heart attack that
may be associated with the Monster energy drink from 2009
through June this year.
The FDA said it investigates any report of injury or death
that it receives. The notices to the FDA's adverse events
database do not in themselves confirm a risk from a product.
Burgess said manufacturers are required to submit all
reports on serious adverse events to the FDA within 15 days of
receiving them, and that they are responsible for providing
follow-up information that could shed light on their cause.
Last month, U.S. Senators Dick Durbin of Illinois and
Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut sent a letter to the FDA
asking it to investigate the interaction of ingredients in
energy drinks and the effect of the caffeine on children and
adolescents. The letter followed a similar request from Durbin
in April.
In July, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman issued
subpoenas to three energy drink makers -- Monster, PepsiCo and
Living Essentials LLC -- seeking information on the companies'
marketing and advertising practices. PepsiCo
makes the AMP energy drink, and Living Essentials makes 5-Hour
Energy.
The combination of caffeine and alcohol came into the
spotlight two years ago when a handful of college students were
hospitalized for alcohol poisoning after drinking alcoholic
energy drinks like Four Loko. Four Loko's maker later removed
the caffeine from the drinks.
Monster is the leading U.S. energy drink by volume with
nearly 39 percent of the U.S. market, but Austria's Red Bull has
the highest share by revenue due to its premium price.
Monster Energy drinks are sold in the United States and
Europe, and the company is rolling them out to Ecuador, Hong
Kong, Japan, Macau and Slovenia. It said in August that it was
planning more international launches next year.
The company had net sales of $592.6 million in the second
quarter, ended on June 30.
Monster shares closed down 14.23 percent at $45.73 on the
Nasdaq.
The case is Crossland et al v. Monster Beverage Corp,
California Superior Court, Riverside County, No. RIC1215551.
(Additional reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Gerald
E. McCormick)