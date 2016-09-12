UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
AMSTERDAM, Sept 12 (Reuters) -
* Newspaper company MediaNews repeats it opposes staffing company Randstad's $3.40 per share takeover bid for jobs site Monster Worldwide.
* MediaNews, which holds an 11.6 percent stake in Monster, urges other shareholders not to tender to Randstad's offer, which was first announced in August but launched last week.
* Randstad's offer values Monster at $429 million including debt.
* In an open letter, Media news says Monsters' own managers bought back stock at a price above $5 per share in December and snubbed buyers potentially willing to pay more than $4 per share in July shortly before agreeing to support Randstad's offer.
* MediaNews says that if successful, it will seek to appoint a new board at Monster, "turn around the business and maximize shareholder value".
(Reporting by Toby Sterling)
