MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q4 EPS $0.35 vs est $0.36
* Q4 sales $410 mln vs est $411 mln
* Shares up 2 pct after the bell (Adds details on Europe, new drink; updates shares)
Feb 23 Energy drink maker Monster Beverage Corp reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as higher costs hurt gross margins, but said it was turning in a profit in some European markets.
Some analysts had cast doubt about the company's ability to replicate its U.S. success in Europe -- home to Red Bull, Monster's biggest rival.
"In central and eastern Europe, there are certain countries in that region where we have reached a level of profitability already even though those are much newer markets," a company executive said on a call with analysts.
Monster Beverage, earlier known as Hansen Natural, also said sales of its latest product, the tea-based energy drink Rehab, grew strongly in the fourth quarter.
It is now one of the company's top selling energy drink products, Chief Executive Rodney Sacks said in a statement.
Fourth-quarter net profit rose to $64.5 million, or 35 cents a share, from $49.1 million, or 26 cents a share, a year ago.
Net sales rose 29 percent to $410 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 36 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $411 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gross margin fell to 52.3 percent, from 51.6 percent in the year-ago quarter.
Shares of the company, which have doubled over the past year, were up 2 percent after the bell. They closed at $54.87 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Feb 18 An explosion and fire at an oil refinery in Torrance, California, on Saturday forced the partial shutdown of the plant, leading oil traders to expect a spike this week in West Coast gasoline prices.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.