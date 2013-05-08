May 8 Energy drink maker Monster Beverage Corp reported a 17 percent fall in quarterly profit as it was hurt by costs related to distributor terminations and foreign currency transactions.

The company, formerly known as Hansen Natural, earned $63.5 million, or 37 cents per share, in the first-quarter, down from $76.1 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 7 percent to $484.2 million.

Shares of the company were trading down 6 percent at $54.00 after the bell. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)