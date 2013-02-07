Feb 7 Online recruitment company Monster
Worldwide Inc, which is up for sale, reported a
quarterly loss and said it had exited its businesses in Brazil,
Mexico and Turkey.
Monster reported a net loss of $73 million, or 66 cents per
share, in the fourth quarter, from $10.9 million, or 9 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 8 cents per share.
Revenue dropped 10 percent to $211.2 million.
The parent of Monster.com retained Stone Key Partners and
Bank of America Merrill Lynch in March 2012 to review strategic
alternatives including a sale of the company.