Nov 19 Privately held chipmaker Montage
Technology Group said it is willing to start a cash tender offer
to acquire Pericom Semiconductor Corp, indicating the
bid might turn hostile.
Montage, which is competing in the bidding process with
Diodes Inc, offered about $442 million to acquire
Pericom, trumping Diodes Inc's $413 million bid.
Pericom rejected Montage's revised offer of $19 per share,
saying that Montage was "unable or unwilling to obtain fully
committed financing".
Montage, in response, said it had secured committed
financing, and said Pericom was employing scare tactics.
The company said it would enter into agreement and would
commence the cash tender offer with Pericom, if Pericom rejects
Diodes Inc offer, after Friday's share holder meeting.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Ken Wills)