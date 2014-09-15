Sept 15 Montagne Et Neige Developpement SA :

* Raises 2.5 million euros through private placement

* To issue 523,802 new ordinary shares via a capital increase without preferential subscription rights

* Subscription price of new shares set at 4.84 euros per share

* Says its advisor for transaction was Allegra Finance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)