Oct 3 Montagne Et Neige Developpement SA :

* Announces details of share repurchase program

* Total maximum that could be spent on program is 20.2 million euros

* Company currently holds 0.25 pct of its own capital and program authorizes repurchase of up to 10 pct of capital