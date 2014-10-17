Oct 17 Montagne Et Neige Developpement SA :

* Announces equity line with Kepler Cheuvreux for up to 2.5 million shares which may be issued in several tranches over 36 months

* Says it issued 306,686 shares to Ludovic Bibollet in exchange for 67.78 pct of ER2I Montagne